FORECAST: Highs in the 80s, rain possible this week

FORECAST:
- We wrap up the weekend with slightly warmer temps and just a few more high clouds.
- Highs top out in the mid-80s (close to average for this time of year).
- The work week ahead does bring in a few changes in regard to temps and rain chances.
- Highs fall back down to just near 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday as a shot for rain returns.
- This does not look like much, though. As a matter of fact, the amount of rain coming our way looks less than it did a few days ago.
- Temps should rebound back to the upper 80s by Friday.
