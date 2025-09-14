FORECAST: Highs in the 80s, rain possible this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We wrap up the weekend with slightly warmer temps and just a few more high clouds.

Highs top out in the mid-80s (close to average for this time of year).

The work week ahead does bring in a few changes in regard to temps and rain chances.

Highs fall back down to just near 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday as a shot for rain returns.

This does not look like much, though. As a matter of fact, the amount of rain coming our way looks less than it did a few days ago.

Temps should rebound back to the upper 80s by Friday.

