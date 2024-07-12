Forecasts

FORECAST: Flash flood warning issued for Meck, Cabarrus counties

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
Warnings:

A flash flood warning was issued for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties until 8 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • Rain showers are ongoing Friday afternoon just east of the area.
  • By late afternoon or early evening, rain is possible for Charlotte.
  • Once this rain moves out overnight, it will dry out and heat up, again.
  • Heat and humidity will return with a vengeance on Sunday, which will last through much of next week.
  • The high temp on Tuesday is expected to reach 100 degrees with heat advisories and possible warnings that day.
  • The next cold front is expected to arrive by Thursday, which will bring a better chance of showers and storms along with a much-needed cooldown.

