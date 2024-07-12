FORECAST: Flash flood warning issued for Meck, Cabarrus counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Warnings:

A flash flood warning was issued for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties until 8 p.m.

4:05 PM 7/12: FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Cabarrus and Northeastern Mecklenburg Counties until 8 pm. This shower has just been sitting over this area since 2 PM and dropping 2-4 inches of rain. It's slowly building SW and could impact Eastern Charlotte with flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/4l0rYM0r0q — Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) July 12, 2024

FORECAST:

Rain showers are ongoing Friday afternoon just east of the area.

By late afternoon or early evening, rain is possible for Charlotte.

Once this rain moves out overnight, it will dry out and heat up, again.

Heat and humidity will return with a vengeance on Sunday, which will last through much of next week.

The high temp on Tuesday is expected to reach 100 degrees with heat advisories and possible warnings that day.

The next cold front is expected to arrive by Thursday, which will bring a better chance of showers and storms along with a much-needed cooldown.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

