FORECAST: Flash flood warning issued for Meck, Cabarrus counties

Warnings:
A flash flood warning was issued for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties until 8 p.m.
4:05 PM 7/12: FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Cabarrus and Northeastern Mecklenburg Counties until 8 pm. This shower has just been sitting over this area since 2 PM and dropping 2-4 inches of rain. It's slowly building SW and could impact Eastern Charlotte with flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/4l0rYM0r0q— Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) July 12, 2024
FORECAST:
- Rain showers are ongoing Friday afternoon just east of the area.
- By late afternoon or early evening, rain is possible for Charlotte.
- Once this rain moves out overnight, it will dry out and heat up, again.
- Heat and humidity will return with a vengeance on Sunday, which will last through much of next week.
- The high temp on Tuesday is expected to reach 100 degrees with heat advisories and possible warnings that day.
- The next cold front is expected to arrive by Thursday, which will bring a better chance of showers and storms along with a much-needed cooldown.
