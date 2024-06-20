Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to stay near 90 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Thursday will be the last day we get a break from the higher heat and humidity.
  • Highs are expected to stay near 90 degrees, and steam levels will remain in check for the majority of the day.
  • However, the heat will return on Friday, with temperatures in the lower 90s.
  • The mid-90s are expected to come in for the first time this year.
  • On Saturday and Sunday, the heat index values are expected to reach nearly 100 degrees.
  • There is still little to no chance of rain throughout the weekend.

