FORECAST: Highs expected to stay near 90 degrees

FORECAST:

Thursday will be the last day we get a break from the higher heat and humidity.

Highs are expected to stay near 90 degrees, and steam levels will remain in check for the majority of the day.

However, the heat will return on Friday, with temperatures in the lower 90s.

The mid-90s are expected to come in for the first time this year.

On Saturday and Sunday, the heat index values are expected to reach nearly 100 degrees.

There is still little to no chance of rain throughout the weekend.

Here it comes! The first real heatwave of the season is starting this weekend. Heat index values will be near or above 100° from Saturday through early next week. No records and likely no heat advisories issued for our area, but just be prepared and take breaks in the AC. pic.twitter.com/N1GKxGetB5 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 20, 2024

