Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot, humid before cold front moves in this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Today is all about the heat and humidity. Highs in the middle 90s will feel like 100-103.
  • While we could see some more storms this afternoon, the coverage is expected to be much more isolated.
  • We’ll put today’s weather on repeat for Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives this weekend.
  • It will bring in some widespread rain showers and storms on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
  • Behind this front, we’ll see a nice break from the heat with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity to start next week.

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