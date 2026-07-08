FORECAST: Hot, humid before cold front moves in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Today is all about the heat and humidity. Highs in the middle 90s will feel like 100-103.
- While we could see some more storms this afternoon, the coverage is expected to be much more isolated.
- We’ll put today’s weather on repeat for Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives this weekend.
- It will bring in some widespread rain showers and storms on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
- Behind this front, we’ll see a nice break from the heat with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity to start next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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