FORECAST: Hot, humid before cold front moves in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today is all about the heat and humidity. Highs in the middle 90s will feel like 100-103.

While we could see some more storms this afternoon, the coverage is expected to be much more isolated.

We’ll put today’s weather on repeat for Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives this weekend.

It will bring in some widespread rain showers and storms on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Behind this front, we’ll see a nice break from the heat with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity to start next week.

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