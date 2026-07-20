FORECAST: Hot and humid conditions persist across the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It remains hot and humid across the Carolinas this afternoon, with temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.

Storm coverage is lower today, but a few isolated storms may still develop through the evening, bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Tuesday will be very similar before attention turns to Wednesday, when a weak front moves in and brings the best chance for stronger storms this week, with damaging wind the main concern.

Latest model trends also suggest the front may stall nearby, keeping showers and storms around through Thursday and Friday instead of clearing out.

That would bring a cooler end to the week, with highs dropping into the lower 80s, but also several days of unsettled weather.

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