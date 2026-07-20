Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot and humid conditions persist across the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It remains hot and humid across the Carolinas this afternoon, with temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.
  • Storm coverage is lower today, but a few isolated storms may still develop through the evening, bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds.
  • Tuesday will be very similar before attention turns to Wednesday, when a weak front moves in and brings the best chance for stronger storms this week, with damaging wind the main concern.
  • Latest model trends also suggest the front may stall nearby, keeping showers and storms around through Thursday and Friday instead of clearing out.
  • That would bring a cooler end to the week, with highs dropping into the lower 80s, but also several days of unsettled weather.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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