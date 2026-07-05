FORECAST: Hot and humid, but dry for fireworks 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We missed the record high by two degrees making it to only 97.
- But still hot either way you cut it!
- Heat advisory remains until 8 p.m. and we should see our heat ease heading into the new week.
- Unfortunately, it won’t be completely gone.
- While we will have daily storm chances, it only drops our highs in the low to middle 90s so still very hot and muggy outside.
- Typical Carolina summer.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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