FORECAST: Hot and humid, but dry for fireworks 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We missed the record high by two degrees making it to only 97.

But still hot either way you cut it!

Heat advisory remains until 8 p.m. and we should see our heat ease heading into the new week.

Unfortunately, it won’t be completely gone.

While we will have daily storm chances, it only drops our highs in the low to middle 90s so still very hot and muggy outside.

Typical Carolina summer.

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