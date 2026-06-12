FORECAST: Hot, humid weekend ahead with only isolated storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Very hot and humid weather will dominate the weekend, with only a few storms around to help cool things down.

Any storm chances tonight will stay mainly in the mountains and foothills, and that pattern holds through Saturday.

Slightly better storm chances arrive in Charlotte by Sunday, but until then the heat will take over.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid‑90s both days, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

A gradual cooldown is expected as we move into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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