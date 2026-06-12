Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot, humid weekend ahead with only isolated storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Very hot and humid weather will dominate the weekend, with only a few storms around to help cool things down.
  • Any storm chances tonight will stay mainly in the mountains and foothills, and that pattern holds through Saturday.
  • Slightly better storm chances arrive in Charlotte by Sunday, but until then the heat will take over.
  • Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid‑90s both days, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter.
  • A gradual cooldown is expected as we move into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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