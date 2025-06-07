FORECAST: Hot and humid weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a warm and muggy start to our weekend with a few showers pushing through the mountains.

It’s going to be a hot and mostly dry day overall with temperatures climbing near 90 degrees. Factor in the humidity and it feels more like the mid-90s!

We’ll keep the chance for a hit or miss storm in the forecast with the heating of the day.

A storm complex moving in from the west could also impact our area tonight and bring a chance for a strong to severe storm. However, the risk is low as many models have this activity diving south of I-85.

Overall, it’s a low risk for storms today, but anything we do see could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts our highest concern.

It’s a similar story on Sunday with high heat, humidity, and an isolated strong to severe storm with the heating of the day.

This summer-like pattern continues for much of next week as well.

