FORECAST: Hot and humid weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a warm and muggy start to our weekend with a few showers pushing through the mountains.
- It’s going to be a hot and mostly dry day overall with temperatures climbing near 90 degrees. Factor in the humidity and it feels more like the mid-90s!
- We’ll keep the chance for a hit or miss storm in the forecast with the heating of the day.
- A storm complex moving in from the west could also impact our area tonight and bring a chance for a strong to severe storm. However, the risk is low as many models have this activity diving south of I-85.
- Overall, it’s a low risk for storms today, but anything we do see could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts our highest concern.
- It’s a similar story on Sunday with high heat, humidity, and an isolated strong to severe storm with the heating of the day.
- This summer-like pattern continues for much of next week as well.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group