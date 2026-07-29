FORECAST: Humidity drops as quiet weather returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Much more comfortable and quiet weather returns today.

Highs near 90 degrees but humidity levels will be much lower.

Dry and pleasant for the rest of the week with highs just in the upper 80s tomorrow and near 90 degrees again on Friday.

The steam comes back this weekend as do the daily afternoon downpours.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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