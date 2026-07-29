FORECAST: Humidity drops as quiet weather returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Much more comfortable and quiet weather returns today.
- Highs near 90 degrees but humidity levels will be much lower.
- Dry and pleasant for the rest of the week with highs just in the upper 80s tomorrow and near 90 degrees again on Friday.
- The steam comes back this weekend as do the daily afternoon downpours.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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