Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity drops as quiet weather returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Much more comfortable and quiet weather returns today.
  • Highs near 90 degrees but humidity levels will be much lower.
  • Dry and pleasant for the rest of the week with highs just in the upper 80s tomorrow and near 90 degrees again on Friday.
  • The steam comes back this weekend as do the daily afternoon downpours.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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