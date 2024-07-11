FORECAST: Humidity levels remain low with temperatures reaching the lower 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will get a nice break from the steam today, with humidity levels staying low.
- However, the heat doesn’t change all that much, with highs still in the lower 90s, but there won’t be any heat index to worry about.
- Some of the steam starts to roll back in tomorrow but with highs just near 90 degrees.
- An area of low pressure along the coast will try to throw rain our way tomorrow, but very little actually gets here.
- The best chance for rain stays well off to our east tomorrow.
- However, we are in store for more heat and steam this weekend as highs return to the mid-90s. The heat index will once again warm to or above 100 degrees.
- Storm chances remain low heading into next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group