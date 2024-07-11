Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity levels remain low with temperatures reaching the lower 90s

FORECAST:

  • We will get a nice break from the steam today, with humidity levels staying low.
  • However, the heat doesn’t change all that much, with highs still in the lower 90s, but there won’t be any heat index to worry about.
  • Some of the steam starts to roll back in tomorrow but with highs just near 90 degrees.
  • An area of low pressure along the coast will try to throw rain our way tomorrow, but very little actually gets here.
  • The best chance for rain stays well off to our east tomorrow.
  • However, we are in store for more heat and steam this weekend as highs return to the mid-90s. The heat index will once again warm to or above 100 degrees.
  • Storm chances remain low heading into next week.

