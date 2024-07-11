FORECAST: Humidity levels remain low with temperatures reaching the lower 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will get a nice break from the steam today, with humidity levels staying low.

However, the heat doesn’t change all that much, with highs still in the lower 90s, but there won’t be any heat index to worry about.

Some of the steam starts to roll back in tomorrow but with highs just near 90 degrees.

An area of low pressure along the coast will try to throw rain our way tomorrow, but very little actually gets here.

The best chance for rain stays well off to our east tomorrow.

However, we are in store for more heat and steam this weekend as highs return to the mid-90s. The heat index will once again warm to or above 100 degrees.

Storm chances remain low heading into next week.

