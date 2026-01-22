FORECAST: Ice, not snow, the main threat as long-lasting winter weather sets in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Forecast trends continue to point toward freezing rain and sleet as the primary precipitation types later Saturday evening.

Dry air in place will delay the onset of precipitation until late Saturday afternoon or evening, and it is also the reason overall ice totals are expected to be lower than some forecasts suggest.

Even so, ice accumulations of around a half inch would be extremely significant and are likely to cause widespread, major impacts.

Once precipitation begins, it is expected to persist with little interruption through midnight Monday, making this a prolonged and potentially dangerous winter weather event.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group