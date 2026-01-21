FORECAST: Ice threat increases as winter storm approaches the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

All quiet in the short term as we see sunshine and near seasonal temps in the lower 50s.

Some extra high clouds roll in this afternoon; that’s a signal of the moisture starting to come back our way for the end of the week.

Some light showers are possible tomorrow with a better shot coming in late Friday, but that will all be rain as temps stay in the 50s for now.

Then we get to the weekend. No changes in the expectation of an impactful winter storm starting on Saturday and lasting well into Sunday.

It’s the long duration of this event that could up leading to some significant travel issues and power outages.

We still can’t nail down exactly what falls, but it is trending more likely that we see more of an ice threat versus pure snow (snow is more likely the farther north you travel.)

There is NO chance that this could just be a cold rain this time around.

Winter Storm Watches will be issued later today areawide. More updates to come.

