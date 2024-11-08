Forecasts

FORECAST: Ideal conditions Saturday with rain after that as temps finally drop

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • We’ll finally need those jackets again on Saturday after low temperatures dip into the 50s tonight.
  • It will be a bright and amazing Saturday but those temperatures will be struggling through the 60s so you will likely need that jacket all weekend long.
  • Expect rain on Sundays.

