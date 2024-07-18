Forecasts

FORECAST: Increased risk for stronger storms this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cold front is moving into the area this morning, which will finally end the big heat and increase the risk for stronger storms this afternoon.
  • Highs will still hit the lower 90s before storms fire up late today. Some of these are going to be strong to severe, with damaging winds as the primary threat.
  • These will start early this afternoon across far northern and western areas, then move into the metro between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Scattered storm chances will linger through the weekend as well, but the focus shifts to the threat of heavy downpours.
  • It won’t rain all weekend, and the heat stays low, with highs just in the mid-to-upper 80s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

