FORECAST: Increased risk for stronger storms this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cold front is moving into the area this morning, which will finally end the big heat and increase the risk for stronger storms this afternoon.
- Highs will still hit the lower 90s before storms fire up late today. Some of these are going to be strong to severe, with damaging winds as the primary threat.
- These will start early this afternoon across far northern and western areas, then move into the metro between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Scattered storm chances will linger through the weekend as well, but the focus shifts to the threat of heavy downpours.
- It won’t rain all weekend, and the heat stays low, with highs just in the mid-to-upper 80s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group