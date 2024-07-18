FORECAST: Increased risk for stronger storms this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cold front is moving into the area this morning, which will finally end the big heat and increase the risk for stronger storms this afternoon.

Highs will still hit the lower 90s before storms fire up late today. Some of these are going to be strong to severe, with damaging winds as the primary threat.

These will start early this afternoon across far northern and western areas, then move into the metro between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Scattered storm chances will linger through the weekend as well, but the focus shifts to the threat of heavy downpours.

It won’t rain all weekend, and the heat stays low, with highs just in the mid-to-upper 80s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

