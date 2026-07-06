FORECAST: Intense heat and humidity to persist through Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for more intense heat and humidity this week, with more storms around to come to our aid.

It won’t be as hot as last week, but temps will still reach the 90s before rain.

Heat index values will hit the upper 90s all through the week.

Hit-and-miss storms will develop in the afternoon to keep the heat from getting too out of control like last week.

However, this heat wave will live on right through Sunday.

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