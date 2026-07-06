Forecasts

FORECAST: Intense heat and humidity to persist through Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in store for more intense heat and humidity this week, with more storms around to come to our aid.
  • It won’t be as hot as last week, but temps will still reach the 90s before rain.
  • Heat index values will hit the upper 90s all through the week.
  • Hit-and-miss storms will develop in the afternoon to keep the heat from getting too out of control like last week.
  • However, this heat wave will live on right through Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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