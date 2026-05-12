FORECAST: Isolated evening storms Wednesday; long dry stretch ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

There is a chance for a few evening thunderstorms on Wednesday, mainly north of Charlotte.

These downpours won’t be severe or widespread, but they do mark the best opportunity for rain all the way into next Tuesday.

Beyond that, a strong hot airmass will build over the region this weekend, pushing Charlotte into a long stretch of 90‑degree heat next week.

With little to no rain in the extended forecast, conditions will stay dry and increasingly hot.

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