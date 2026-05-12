Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated evening storms Wednesday; long dry stretch ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • There is a chance for a few evening thunderstorms on Wednesday, mainly north of Charlotte.
  • These downpours won’t be severe or widespread, but they do mark the best opportunity for rain all the way into next Tuesday.
  • Beyond that, a strong hot airmass will build over the region this weekend, pushing Charlotte into a long stretch of 90‑degree heat next week.
  • With little to no rain in the extended forecast, conditions will stay dry and increasingly hot.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read