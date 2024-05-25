FORECAST: Isolated showers expected in our area

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We can expect isolated showers in our area until around 1 p.m. Then storm cells will become more organized and gain instability by late afternoon.

As of right now, Lancaster, Chesterfield, and Chester counties are under a level one out of five risk.

The unsettled pattern will linger through the weekend, with the mountains getting thundershowers by Sunday afternoon. The counties north of I-40 will be under a level one risk.

Storms on Monday appear to be a bit on the stronger side. Our area will be under a level one and level two risk. The hot spot will be in our northeastern countries.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s through Tuesday. However, a pattern change will bring cooler and drier air to the region towards the end of next week.

