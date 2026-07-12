Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms this evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Our clouds have helped to keep the warmth and storms at bay once again.
  • We do have a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for Chester, Lancaster, and Chesterfield counties tonight, but the worst once again appears to be south of our area.
  • We’ll see the clouds and showers continue heading into our Monday.
  • Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees thanks to that Carolina Wedge.
  • It doesn’t last long though as we are back to the mid 90s by Thursday.

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