FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our clouds have helped to keep the warmth and storms at bay once again.

We do have a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for Chester, Lancaster, and Chesterfield counties tonight, but the worst once again appears to be south of our area.

We’ll see the clouds and showers continue heading into our Monday.

Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees thanks to that Carolina Wedge.

It doesn’t last long though as we are back to the mid 90s by Thursday.

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