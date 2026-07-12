FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our clouds have helped to keep the warmth and storms at bay once again.
- We do have a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for Chester, Lancaster, and Chesterfield counties tonight, but the worst once again appears to be south of our area.
- We’ll see the clouds and showers continue heading into our Monday.
- Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees thanks to that Carolina Wedge.
- It doesn’t last long though as we are back to the mid 90s by Thursday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group