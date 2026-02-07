FORECAST: Less windy, still chilly tomorrow

FORECAST:
- Snow showers continue in the mountains early this morning and will taper off after daybreak.
- Conditions in the Piedmont are clear, but everyone is dealing with the cold and wind!
- Temperatures today only peak in the low to mid-40s, with wind gusts near 30 mph.
- For the mountains, temperatures stay in the 20s and feel well below 0 at times with wind gusts of 50-60 mph.
- High Wind Warnings are in place in the mountains with Wind Advisories in place for the Piedmont through 7pm.
- Winds will ease tomorrow with extra clouds for the second half of the weekend.
- It’s still chilly with temps in the low 40s for highs.
- Good news is we break out of this cold pattern next week with temperatures near 50 on Monday, and back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday!
- There’s a low-end rain chance that returns to the region on Wednesday too.
