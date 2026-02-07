FORECAST: Less windy, still chilly tomorrow

FORECAST:

Snow showers continue in the mountains early this morning and will taper off after daybreak.

Conditions in the Piedmont are clear, but everyone is dealing with the cold and wind!

Temperatures today only peak in the low to mid-40s, with wind gusts near 30 mph.

For the mountains, temperatures stay in the 20s and feel well below 0 at times with wind gusts of 50-60 mph.

High Wind Warnings are in place in the mountains with Wind Advisories in place for the Piedmont through 7pm.

Winds will ease tomorrow with extra clouds for the second half of the weekend.

It’s still chilly with temps in the low 40s for highs.

Good news is we break out of this cold pattern next week with temperatures near 50 on Monday, and back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday!

There’s a low-end rain chance that returns to the region on Wednesday too.

