Forecasts

FORECAST: Less windy, still chilly tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • Snow showers continue in the mountains early this morning and will taper off after daybreak.
  • Conditions in the Piedmont are clear, but everyone is dealing with the cold and wind!
  • Temperatures today only peak in the low to mid-40s, with wind gusts near 30 mph.
  • For the mountains, temperatures stay in the 20s and feel well below 0 at times with wind gusts of 50-60 mph.
  • High Wind Warnings are in place in the mountains with Wind Advisories in place for the Piedmont through 7pm.
  • Winds will ease tomorrow with extra clouds for the second half of the weekend.
  • It’s still chilly with temps in the low 40s for highs.
  • Good news is we break out of this cold pattern next week with temperatures near 50 on Monday, and back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday!
  • There’s a low-end rain chance that returns to the region on Wednesday too.

Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read