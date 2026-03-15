FORECAST: Level 4 Moderate Risk for our Eastern Counties, Level 3 enhanced risk for Charlotte 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a busy start to the work week with severe thunderstorms likely.

The latest outlook from SPC has our eastern counties under a level 4 out of 5 Moderate risk.

Charlotte and surrounding areas are in level 3.

Main threats area wide will be damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph along the line of storms, and a brief spin up tornado.

Current timing is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Most likely arriving in Charlotte around noon or 1 p.m.

Behind the front, we’ll see powerful winds and dropping temperatures.

Temperatures back into the 40s for our Tuesday before we quickly rebound back into the 60s and 70s later in the week.

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