FORECAST: Level 4 Moderate Risk for our Eastern Counties, Level 3 enhanced risk for Charlotte 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for a busy start to the work week with severe thunderstorms likely.
- The latest outlook from SPC has our eastern counties under a level 4 out of 5 Moderate risk.
- Charlotte and surrounding areas are in level 3.
- Main threats area wide will be damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph along the line of storms, and a brief spin up tornado.
- Current timing is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Most likely arriving in Charlotte around noon or 1 p.m.
- Behind the front, we’ll see powerful winds and dropping temperatures.
- Temperatures back into the 40s for our Tuesday before we quickly rebound back into the 60s and 70s later in the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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