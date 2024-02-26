FORECAST: Light rain clears out for a sunny day near 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A few folks have light showers this morning, mainly on the north and east sides of the area.

These clear out quickly and we get back into plenty of sun this afternoon to warm us up to near 70 degrees.

Warmer weather hangs on for the first half of the week, but rain chances are sticking around as well.

Highs stay near 70 on Tuesday with scattered showers off and on.

We’ll warm well into the 70s by Wednesday with a round of showers and brief downpours late afternoon/evening.

No big storms are expected and rain totals won’t be adding up too much.

Another round of rain arrives on Friday and that likely holds temps down to barely 50 degrees.

