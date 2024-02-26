Forecasts

FORECAST: Light rain clears out for a sunny day near 70 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A few folks have light showers this morning, mainly on the north and east sides of the area.
  • These clear out quickly and we get back into plenty of sun this afternoon to warm us up to near 70 degrees.
  • Warmer weather hangs on for the first half of the week, but rain chances are sticking around as well.
  • Highs stay near 70 on Tuesday with scattered showers off and on.
  • We’ll warm well into the 70s by Wednesday with a round of showers and brief downpours late afternoon/evening.
  • No big storms are expected and rain totals won’t be adding up too much.
  • Another round of rain arrives on Friday and that likely holds temps down to barely 50 degrees.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

