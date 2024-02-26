FORECAST: Light rain clears out for a sunny day near 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A few folks have light showers this morning, mainly on the north and east sides of the area.
- These clear out quickly and we get back into plenty of sun this afternoon to warm us up to near 70 degrees.
- Warmer weather hangs on for the first half of the week, but rain chances are sticking around as well.
- Highs stay near 70 on Tuesday with scattered showers off and on.
- We’ll warm well into the 70s by Wednesday with a round of showers and brief downpours late afternoon/evening.
- No big storms are expected and rain totals won’t be adding up too much.
- Another round of rain arrives on Friday and that likely holds temps down to barely 50 degrees.
