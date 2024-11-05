Forecasts

FORECAST: Light showers expected as temperatures reach the lower 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Gray sky again this morning, but this time around we have light rain showers moving in.
  • These will be with us off and on all day long, with the most concentration in the mountains.
  • Nothing too heavy is expected, but it may be wet at times. This afternoon, highs will warm slightly into the lower 70s.
  • Shower chances remain with us through most of the rest of the week. Some areas could eventually pick up nearly 1 inch of rain by the weekend.
  • So, it won’t be a ton of rain this week, but we’ll take what we can get at this point.
  • Rafael remains a tropical storm this morning and is forecast to become a hurricane by at least tonight.
  • It will move over to western Cuba tomorrow and then head into the Gulf late next week.
  • Some moisture does stream our way from the storm, but we don’t see any direct impacts in the Carolinas.
  • Any heavy rain threats that get even closer likely remain in Georgia and southern South Carolina.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read