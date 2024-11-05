FORECAST: Light showers expected as temperatures reach the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Gray sky again this morning, but this time around we have light rain showers moving in.

These will be with us off and on all day long, with the most concentration in the mountains.

Nothing too heavy is expected, but it may be wet at times. This afternoon, highs will warm slightly into the lower 70s.

Shower chances remain with us through most of the rest of the week. Some areas could eventually pick up nearly 1 inch of rain by the weekend.

So, it won’t be a ton of rain this week, but we’ll take what we can get at this point.

Rafael remains a tropical storm this morning and is forecast to become a hurricane by at least tonight.

It will move over to western Cuba tomorrow and then head into the Gulf late next week.

Some moisture does stream our way from the storm, but we don’t see any direct impacts in the Carolinas.

Any heavy rain threats that get even closer likely remain in Georgia and southern South Carolina.

We have the potential for the most rain since Helene. The rain totals between today through Saturday morning could add up to an inch or more in spots. None of this falls fast enough to lead to any concerns. Best shot right now looks to be between Wed. night and Thurs. AM pic.twitter.com/O0oiKIu539 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 5, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

©2024 Cox Media Group