FORECAST: Light showers tonight

FORECAST:
- The top weather story will be tracking very unsettled weather in Charlotte, with a steady rain unfolding for tomorrow morning’s drive.
- After the rainy start, rain gear will still be needed as we’ll be dealing with on-and-off showers the rest of the afternoon and through much of the week.
- The upside to all this, other than the beneficial rain, will be temperatures will be kept down.
- We’ll be in the 60s tomorrow and avoid major heat all through the week!
WEATHER RESOURCES:
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
