FORECAST: Light showers tonight

FORECAST:

The top weather story will be tracking very unsettled weather in Charlotte, with a steady rain unfolding for tomorrow morning’s drive.

After the rainy start, rain gear will still be needed as we’ll be dealing with on-and-off showers the rest of the afternoon and through much of the week.

The upside to all this, other than the beneficial rain, will be temperatures will be kept down.

We’ll be in the 60s tomorrow and avoid major heat all through the week!

WEATHER RESOURCES:

