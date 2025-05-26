Forecasts

FORECAST: Light showers tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The top weather story will be tracking very unsettled weather in Charlotte, with a steady rain unfolding for tomorrow morning’s drive.
  • After the rainy start, rain gear will still be needed as we’ll be dealing with on-and-off showers the rest of the afternoon and through much of the week.
  • The upside to all this, other than the beneficial rain, will be temperatures will be kept down.
  • We’ll be in the 60s tomorrow and avoid major heat all through the week!

