FORECAST: Long-duration storm could bring significant icing to the area

FORECAST:

A winter storm watch is expected to go into effect Saturday morning and will last through Monday afternoon.

Clouds and a few showers arrive on Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the 40s on Friday.

Cold air will collide with a southern storm system, bringing a prolonged wintry mix starting Saturday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.

Ice appears to be the biggest concern, with freezing rain and sleet likely and the potential for significant ice accumulation over the long duration of the storm.

