FORECAST: Long-duration storm could bring significant icing to the area

FORECAST:
- A winter storm watch is expected to go into effect Saturday morning and will last through Monday afternoon.
- Clouds and a few showers arrive on Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the 40s on Friday.
- Cold air will collide with a southern storm system, bringing a prolonged wintry mix starting Saturday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.
- Ice appears to be the biggest concern, with freezing rain and sleet likely and the potential for significant ice accumulation over the long duration of the storm.
