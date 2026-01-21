Forecasts

FORECAST: Long-duration storm could bring significant icing to the area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A winter storm watch is expected to go into effect Saturday morning and will last through Monday afternoon.
  • Clouds and a few showers arrive on Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the 40s on Friday.
  • Cold air will collide with a southern storm system, bringing a prolonged wintry mix starting Saturday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.
  • Ice appears to be the biggest concern, with freezing rain and sleet likely and the potential for significant ice accumulation over the long duration of the storm.

