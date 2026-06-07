Forecasts

FORECAST: Low rain chance every afternoon all week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in for a great week ahead!
  • We’ll see daily rain chances with the best chance on Tuesday afternoon as a weak front stalls out across the Carolinas.
  • The showers will continue each afternoon but the temps will soar into the middle 90s!
  • It’s going to feel even hotter as the humidity sticks around this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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