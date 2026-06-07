FORECAST: Low rain chance every afternoon all week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for a great week ahead!
- We’ll see daily rain chances with the best chance on Tuesday afternoon as a weak front stalls out across the Carolinas.
- The showers will continue each afternoon but the temps will soar into the middle 90s!
- It’s going to feel even hotter as the humidity sticks around this week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group