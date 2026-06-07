FORECAST: Low rain chance every afternoon all week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a great week ahead!

We’ll see daily rain chances with the best chance on Tuesday afternoon as a weak front stalls out across the Carolinas.

The showers will continue each afternoon but the temps will soar into the middle 90s!

It’s going to feel even hotter as the humidity sticks around this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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