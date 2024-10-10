FORECAST: Lows to slip into the 40s tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The fall chill is in the air.

“It is amazing and it will only get better, but break out those blankets,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens Thursday afternoon.

Overnight lows tonight will slip into the mid-40s.

Meanwhile, the mountains could hit the mid-30s.

“Consider cold weather gear in your giving as we help the High Country recover,” Ahrens said.

Gearing up for some of the coolest weather we've seen since March!! Don't let that stop you from trying to find the Aurora tonight! Best time after 10 pm pic.twitter.com/xEZFcjgtst — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) October 10, 2024

