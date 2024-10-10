Forecasts

FORECAST: Lows to slip into the 40s tonight

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The fall chill is in the air.
  • “It is amazing and it will only get better, but break out those blankets,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens Thursday afternoon.
  • Overnight lows tonight will slip into the mid-40s.
  • Meanwhile, the mountains could hit the mid-30s.
  • “Consider cold weather gear in your giving as we help the High Country recover,” Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read