Forecasts

FORECAST: Major drop in temps from Saturday to Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Saturday’s temperatures will be in the 80s, with partly cloudy skies, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.
  • There is a chance of rain on Saturday as the cold front moves through, but it won’t be a washout.
  • We dry out and cool down on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s.
  • Next week, dry weather will return as high pressure moves back in, and temperatures will gradually climb through the 60s and into the mid-70s by the end of next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

