FORECAST: Major drop in temps from Saturday to Sunday

FORECAST:

Saturday’s temperatures will be in the 80s, with partly cloudy skies, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.

There is a chance of rain on Saturday as the cold front moves through, but it won’t be a washout.

We dry out and cool down on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Next week, dry weather will return as high pressure moves back in, and temperatures will gradually climb through the 60s and into the mid-70s by the end of next week.

