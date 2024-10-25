FORECAST: Major drop in temps from Saturday to Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Saturday’s temperatures will be in the 80s, with partly cloudy skies, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.
- There is a chance of rain on Saturday as the cold front moves through, but it won’t be a washout.
- We dry out and cool down on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s.
- Next week, dry weather will return as high pressure moves back in, and temperatures will gradually climb through the 60s and into the mid-70s by the end of next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in NC reopens near Blowing Rock)
©2024 Cox Media Group