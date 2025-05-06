Travelers with no REAL ID can fly for now

CHARLOTTE — The head of Homeland Security says travelers who aren’t REAL ID compliant by the upcoming deadline this week will still be able to fly but should be prepared for extra scrutiny.

Kristi Noem told a congressional panel that 81% of travelers already have IDs that comply with the REAL ID requirements.

She says security checkpoints will also be accepting passports and tribal identification when the deadline hits Wednesday. She says those who still lack an identification that complies with the REAL ID law “may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step.” But they will still be allowed to fly.

Sure! Here’s a reworded version that keeps it clear and professional:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is already one of the nation’s busiest — and now it’s preparing for a challenge facing airports across the country: the rollout of REAL ID.

At 5:30 p.m., Channel 9’s Ken Lemon will be at the airport and explain what you need to know before flying.

VIDEO: Charlotte Douglas Airport sees fewer travelers in early 2025

Charlotte Douglas Airport sees fewer travelers in early 2025

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2025 Cox Media Group