FORECAST: Mild, clear weather to start the week

FORECAST:

FORECAST:

It’s a colder start to the day with temps in the 30s, but we warm up nicely through the afternoon.

High temperatures are milder as they climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Quiet weather continues into the work week.

We’re warm and breezy tomorrow with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will bring a few showers to the mountains early Tuesday morning, the rest of the area stays dry with just some extra clouds.

Temperatures briefly fall back below average through the middle of the week, before another warmup for Easter Weekend.



WEATHER RESOURCES:

