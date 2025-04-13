Forecasts

FORECAST: Mild, clear weather to start the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a colder start to the day with temps in the 30s, but we warm up nicely through the afternoon.
  • High temperatures are milder as they climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
  • Quiet weather continues into the work week.
  • We’re warm and breezy tomorrow with highs in the low 80s.
  • A cold front will bring a few showers to the mountains early Tuesday morning, the rest of the area stays dry with just some extra clouds.
  • Temperatures briefly fall back below average through the middle of the week, before another warmup for Easter Weekend.

