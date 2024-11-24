FORECAST: Mild, dry weather continues to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have a milder day on tap with highs climbing into the mid-60s.
- Temperatures stay above normal as we start the week with quiet conditions continuing through Monday.
- Two systems bring rain chances this week, the first being a weak front Tuesday morning.
- An isolated shower is possible during the morning commute before we dry out for the rest of the day.
- We’re quiet then until Thanksgiving Day, where showers look more likely throughout the day.
- Could see rainfall totals 0.5″-1.0″.
- We’re then breezy with a big cool down behind that system.
Headlines:
- Sunny, mild Sunday
- Mostly quiet start to week
- Tracking Thanksgiving rain
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2024 Cox Media Group