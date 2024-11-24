FORECAST: Mild, dry weather continues to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a milder day on tap with highs climbing into the mid-60s.

Temperatures stay above normal as we start the week with quiet conditions continuing through Monday.

Two systems bring rain chances this week, the first being a weak front Tuesday morning.

An isolated shower is possible during the morning commute before we dry out for the rest of the day.

We’re quiet then until Thanksgiving Day, where showers look more likely throughout the day.

Could see rainfall totals 0.5″-1.0″.

We’re then breezy with a big cool down behind that system.

Headlines:

Sunny, mild Sunday

Mostly quiet start to week

Tracking Thanksgiving rain

WEATHER RESOURCES:

