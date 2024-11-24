Forecasts

FORECAST: Mild, dry weather continues to start the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have a milder day on tap with highs climbing into the mid-60s.
  • Temperatures stay above normal as we start the week with quiet conditions continuing through Monday.
  • Two systems bring rain chances this week, the first being a weak front Tuesday morning.
  • An isolated shower is possible during the morning commute before we dry out for the rest of the day.
  • We’re quiet then until Thanksgiving Day, where showers look more likely throughout the day.
  • Could see rainfall totals 0.5″-1.0″.
  • We’re then breezy with a big cool down behind that system.

Headlines:

  • Sunny, mild Sunday
  • Mostly quiet start to week
  • Tracking Thanksgiving rain

WEATHER RESOURCES:

