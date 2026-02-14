FORECAST: Mild Valentine’s Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Happy Valentine’s Day! We have a beautiful forecast for any dates or activities today with temperatures climbing into the low 60s this afternoon.

We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day ahead of our next storm system, but we stay dry today!

Rain will move in tomorrow morning and pick up through the middle of the day.

Expect this rain to continue through tomorrow evening before tapering off Sunday night.

A good soaking is still expected with accumulations around 1″.

Fortunately, there are no flooding concerns outside of ponding on roadways because it’s been so dry.

Back to sunshine Monday with rising temperatures into the 60s and 70s through the work week.

