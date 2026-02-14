FORECAST: Mild Valentine’s Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Happy Valentine’s Day! We have a beautiful forecast for any dates or activities today with temperatures climbing into the low 60s this afternoon.
- We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day ahead of our next storm system, but we stay dry today!
- Rain will move in tomorrow morning and pick up through the middle of the day.
- Expect this rain to continue through tomorrow evening before tapering off Sunday night.
- A good soaking is still expected with accumulations around 1″.
- Fortunately, there are no flooding concerns outside of ponding on roadways because it’s been so dry.
- Back to sunshine Monday with rising temperatures into the 60s and 70s through the work week.
