FORECAST: Mild Valentine’s Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Happy Valentine’s Day! We have a beautiful forecast for any dates or activities today with temperatures climbing into the low 60s this afternoon.
  • We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day ahead of our next storm system, but we stay dry today!
  • Rain will move in tomorrow morning and pick up through the middle of the day.
  • Expect this rain to continue through tomorrow evening before tapering off Sunday night.
  • A good soaking is still expected with accumulations around 1″.
  • Fortunately, there are no flooding concerns outside of ponding on roadways because it’s been so dry.
  • Back to sunshine Monday with rising temperatures into the 60s and 70s through the work week.

