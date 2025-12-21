Forecasts

FORECAST: Mild weather for the shortest day of the year

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Today is the Winter Solstice, which is the official start of astronomical winter. It’s the shortest day of the year as well.
  • A great end to the weekend as the mild weather hangs on today.
  • Highs near 60 degrees with just some high clouds working their way into the region this afternoon.
  • Those clouds are with a cold front that drops our temps back to the lower 50s briefly for tomorrow.
  • Warmer weather then returns quickly for Tuesday and lasts the rest of the week.
  • Highs reach back to the 60s on Tuesday but could be in the 70s thereafter.
  • Christmas continues to look quite warm and sunny as we are still looking at a top 10 warmest Christmas on record for Charlotte.

