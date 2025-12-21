FORECAST: Mild weather for the shortest day of the year

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today is the Winter Solstice, which is the official start of astronomical winter. It’s the shortest day of the year as well.

A great end to the weekend as the mild weather hangs on today.

Highs near 60 degrees with just some high clouds working their way into the region this afternoon.

Those clouds are with a cold front that drops our temps back to the lower 50s briefly for tomorrow.

Warmer weather then returns quickly for Tuesday and lasts the rest of the week.

Highs reach back to the 60s on Tuesday but could be in the 70s thereafter.

Christmas continues to look quite warm and sunny as we are still looking at a top 10 warmest Christmas on record for Charlotte.

