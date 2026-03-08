FORECAST: Mild with a few showers, storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a gloomy start to Sunday with cloudy conditions and a few light showers to start the day.
- Any rain this morning will be isolated, with a better chance for a few more showers or storms redeveloping this afternoon.
- We could see an isolated strong to severe storm with gusty winds and small hail possible.
- Temperatures today will be a little lower because of the rain chance with highs in the mid 70s.
- We dry out tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s along with some fog developing.
- Then it’s all about the warmth!
- Back to near record-breaking temperatures Monday through Wednesday in the low to mid 80s!
- A cold front Thursday will then bring our next chance for rain and knock those temperatures back down close to normal.
