FORECAST: Mild with a few showers, storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a gloomy start to Sunday with cloudy conditions and a few light showers to start the day.

Any rain this morning will be isolated, with a better chance for a few more showers or storms redeveloping this afternoon.

We could see an isolated strong to severe storm with gusty winds and small hail possible.

Temperatures today will be a little lower because of the rain chance with highs in the mid 70s.

We dry out tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s along with some fog developing.

Then it’s all about the warmth!

Back to near record-breaking temperatures Monday through Wednesday in the low to mid 80s!

A cold front Thursday will then bring our next chance for rain and knock those temperatures back down close to normal.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group