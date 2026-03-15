FORECAST: Mild with increasing clouds today, storms possible in afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another mild day on tap as we end the weekend with temperatures climbing back to the low 70s this afternoon with increasing clouds.
- The first half of the day is dry, before the chance for a few showers or an isolated storm arrives this afternoon and evening.
- We’ll keep an isolated shower or storm risk around through early tomorrow ahead of a main line of storms associated with our next cold front.
- That main line poses our biggest risk for severe weather, with our area seeing a rare level 4 out of 5 severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center east of Charlotte.
- This line of storms will move into the mountains around daybreak tomorrow and push east through the morning.
- Expect storms in the metro area around 9-11 am with activity pushing out of our area during the early afternoon.
- All threats are on the table, including damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.
- Behind the front, gusty winds will usher in much colder air and even some mountain snow through Monday night.
- Temperatures will be near to below freezing Tuesday through Thursday morning before we moderate closer to average late week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group