Forecasts

FORECAST: Mild with increasing clouds today, storms possible in afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another mild day on tap as we end the weekend with temperatures climbing back to the low 70s this afternoon with increasing clouds.
  • The first half of the day is dry, before the chance for a few showers or an isolated storm arrives this afternoon and evening.
  • We’ll keep an isolated shower or storm risk around through early tomorrow ahead of a main line of storms associated with our next cold front.
  • That main line poses our biggest risk for severe weather, with our area seeing a rare level 4 out of 5 severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center east of Charlotte.
  • This line of storms will move into the mountains around daybreak tomorrow and push east through the morning.
  • Expect storms in the metro area around 9-11 am with activity pushing out of our area during the early afternoon.
  • All threats are on the table, including damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.
  • Behind the front, gusty winds will usher in much colder air and even some mountain snow through Monday night.
  • Temperatures will be near to below freezing Tuesday through Thursday morning before we moderate closer to average late week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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