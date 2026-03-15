FORECAST: Mild with increasing clouds today, storms possible in afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another mild day on tap as we end the weekend with temperatures climbing back to the low 70s this afternoon with increasing clouds.

The first half of the day is dry, before the chance for a few showers or an isolated storm arrives this afternoon and evening.

We’ll keep an isolated shower or storm risk around through early tomorrow ahead of a main line of storms associated with our next cold front.

That main line poses our biggest risk for severe weather, with our area seeing a rare level 4 out of 5 severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center east of Charlotte.

This line of storms will move into the mountains around daybreak tomorrow and push east through the morning.

Expect storms in the metro area around 9-11 am with activity pushing out of our area during the early afternoon.

All threats are on the table, including damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

Behind the front, gusty winds will usher in much colder air and even some mountain snow through Monday night.

Temperatures will be near to below freezing Tuesday through Thursday morning before we moderate closer to average late week.

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