FORECAST: Mild with increasing clouds today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A nice end to the week today with temperatures once again climbing above-average into the upper 50s to low 60s!
  • It won’t be quite as bright as yesterday, with clouds increasing throughout the day.
  • These clouds are all moving in ahead of our next storm system, which brings showers overnight and through the first half of the day Saturday.
  • Rainfall totals will generally be less than a half an inch, with the highest totals south of Charlotte and lower totals north.
  • It stays overcast and chilly all day tomorrow with temperatures in the 40s!
  • Back to sunshine and 50s Sunday with warming conditions through the rest of next week.

