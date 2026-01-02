FORECAST: Mild with increasing clouds today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A nice end to the week today with temperatures once again climbing above-average into the upper 50s to low 60s!

It won’t be quite as bright as yesterday, with clouds increasing throughout the day.

These clouds are all moving in ahead of our next storm system, which brings showers overnight and through the first half of the day Saturday.

Rainfall totals will generally be less than a half an inch, with the highest totals south of Charlotte and lower totals north.

It stays overcast and chilly all day tomorrow with temperatures in the 40s!

Back to sunshine and 50s Sunday with warming conditions through the rest of next week.

