FORECAST: Mix of suns and clouds in store for Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with hot conditions.

Highs will be in the low 90s and will feel closer to 100.

A few storms will pop up with the heating of the day.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will all be threats for the few places that see some of this activity.

Tomorrow’s storm chance is more isolated than today, so there will be plenty of time to get outside. It will be hotter, though, with highs in the mid-90s feeling like 100-104 degrees.

We’ll continue on this hot and humid pattern with daily storm chances for all of next week.

Waking up to more sunshine this morning and warm temps. It's going to be another hot one today! Highs will be in the low 90s with a few pop up storms later today. Tomorrow features a lower storm chance but higher temps 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/Ssom3sG3fg — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) July 12, 2025

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group