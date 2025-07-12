Forecasts

FORECAST: Mix of suns and clouds in store for Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with hot conditions.
  • Highs will be in the low 90s and will feel closer to 100.
  • A few storms will pop up with the heating of the day.
  • Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will all be threats for the few places that see some of this activity.
  • Tomorrow’s storm chance is more isolated than today, so there will be plenty of time to get outside. It will be hotter, though, with highs in the mid-90s feeling like 100-104 degrees.
  • We’ll continue on this hot and humid pattern with daily storm chances for all of next week.

