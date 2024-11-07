FORECAST: More beneficial rain expected overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“More beneficial rain is coming to the Queen City tonight,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Wednesday afternoon.

Most of it will be finished before you wake up tomorrow but be careful for wet streets on the way to work.

After that rain, it does look like we’ll dry out for a while but there could be more rain on the way for Sunday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

