FORECAST: More flooding possible overnight as new round of rain moves in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Warnings:

  • A flash flood warning was issued for Mecklenburg County until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
  • A flash flood warning was issued for Stanly County until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday
  • A flash flood warning was issued for York County until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

This rain event could be life-threatening, according to the National Weather Service.

FORECAST:

  • Weather alerts are expected to continue as more downpours move our way, especially overnight.
  • While the floodwaters will have some time to recede over the next few hours as we wait for the next round, additional rain will keep localized flooding a big issue into the morning commute.
  • After some rain tomorrow morning, we’ll slowly dry out. Temperatures will remain pleasant under the clouds in the 70s.

