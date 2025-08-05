FORECAST: More flooding possible overnight as new round of rain moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Warnings:
- A flash flood warning was issued for Mecklenburg County until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
- A flash flood warning was issued for Stanly County until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday
- A flash flood warning was issued for York County until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
This rain event could be life-threatening, according to the National Weather Service.
FORECAST:
- Weather alerts are expected to continue as more downpours move our way, especially overnight.
- While the floodwaters will have some time to recede over the next few hours as we wait for the next round, additional rain will keep localized flooding a big issue into the morning commute.
- After some rain tomorrow morning, we’ll slowly dry out. Temperatures will remain pleasant under the clouds in the 70s.
