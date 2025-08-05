FORECAST: More flooding possible overnight as new round of rain moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Warnings:

A flash flood warning was issued for Mecklenburg County until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A flash flood warning was issued for Stanly County until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday

A flash flood warning was issued for York County until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

This rain event could be life-threatening, according to the National Weather Service.

FORECAST:

Weather alerts are expected to continue as more downpours move our way, especially overnight.

After some rain tomorrow morning, we’ll slowly dry out. Temperatures will remain pleasant under the clouds in the 70s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

