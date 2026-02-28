FORECAST: Morning clouds clear to a sunny afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’re waking up to some patchy fog and cloudy conditions to start the day.

Those foggy conditions will clear mid to late morning, leading to more sunshine and a nice afternoon!

Temperatures today climb back above normal with highs in the 60s.

By tomorrow afternoon, we’re up into the low to mid 70s!

The warmth takes a brief break early next week as we track a wedge setup building into the Carolinas.

That means colder air with highs barely making it to 50 on Monday and Tuesday.

A few cold showers are possible around the metro area, with a light wintry mix possible in the mountains.

That system will clear by midweek with temperatures rebounding back to spring-like levels!

