Forecasts

FORECAST: Morning clouds clear to a sunny afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re waking up to some patchy fog and cloudy conditions to start the day.
  • Those foggy conditions will clear mid to late morning, leading to more sunshine and a nice afternoon!
  • Temperatures today climb back above normal with highs in the 60s.
  • By tomorrow afternoon, we’re up into the low to mid 70s!
  • The warmth takes a brief break early next week as we track a wedge setup building into the Carolinas.
  • That means colder air with highs barely making it to 50 on Monday and Tuesday.
  • A few cold showers are possible around the metro area, with a light wintry mix possible in the mountains.
  • That system will clear by midweek with temperatures rebounding back to spring-like levels!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read