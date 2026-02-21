FORECAST: Morning showers today, tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Scattered showers to start our Saturday will clear around midday, leading to a cloudy but dry afternoon!

It’s still mild for this time of the year with temperatures in the low to mid 60s for highs.

Another round of showers will move through tonight into early tomorrow morning.

The rest of the day will be mostly dry for the metro area, but as northwest winds pick up, snow showers will start in the mountains and continue through Monday!

Snow accumulations will range from 1-3″ at low elevations and 3-6″+ at higher elevations.

Wind gusts of 50-60 mph will cause issues like blowing snow and power outages.

In Charlotte, winds will be high too, with gusts near 30 mph both Sunday and Monday.

We’re back to quieter weather early next week with a dose of winter reality as high temperatures stay in the upper 40s.

