FORECAST: Morning showers today, tomorrow

FORECAST:
- Scattered showers to start our Saturday will clear around midday, leading to a cloudy but dry afternoon!
- It’s still mild for this time of the year with temperatures in the low to mid 60s for highs.
- Another round of showers will move through tonight into early tomorrow morning.
- The rest of the day will be mostly dry for the metro area, but as northwest winds pick up, snow showers will start in the mountains and continue through Monday!
- Snow accumulations will range from 1-3″ at low elevations and 3-6″+ at higher elevations.
- Wind gusts of 50-60 mph will cause issues like blowing snow and power outages.
- In Charlotte, winds will be high too, with gusts near 30 mph both Sunday and Monday.
- We’re back to quieter weather early next week with a dose of winter reality as high temperatures stay in the upper 40s.
