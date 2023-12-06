FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid-50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We can expect mostly sunny skies with daytime temperatures in the mid-50s before overnight lows plummet back down to the upper 20s.
- It is going to be breezy, with gusts upwards of 20 mph in the city and 30 mph in the mountains.
- A winter weather advisory will remain in effect for the mountains until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
- However, temperatures will return to slightly above average by Friday under partly sunny skies.
- Saturday looks decent, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s.
- Unfortunately, a significant line of showers is expected to move through early Sunday.
- As of right now, the line does seem to be moving out of the area by late afternoon, but there is a slight chance for a few spotty pockets behind the main line.
- Temperatures are expected to return to the mid-50s on Monday.
