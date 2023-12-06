FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid-50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We can expect mostly sunny skies with daytime temperatures in the mid-50s before overnight lows plummet back down to the upper 20s.

It is going to be breezy, with gusts upwards of 20 mph in the city and 30 mph in the mountains.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect for the mountains until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

However, temperatures will return to slightly above average by Friday under partly sunny skies.

Saturday looks decent, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Unfortunately, a significant line of showers is expected to move through early Sunday.

As of right now, the line does seem to be moving out of the area by late afternoon, but there is a slight chance for a few spotty pockets behind the main line.

Temperatures are expected to return to the mid-50s on Monday.

