FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid-50s

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • We can expect mostly sunny skies with daytime temperatures in the mid-50s before overnight lows plummet back down to the upper 20s.
  • It is going to be breezy, with gusts upwards of 20 mph in the city and 30 mph in the mountains.
  • A winter weather advisory will remain in effect for the mountains until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
  • However, temperatures will return to slightly above average by Friday under partly sunny skies.
  • Saturday looks decent, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s.
  • Unfortunately, a significant line of showers is expected to move through early Sunday.
  • As of right now, the line does seem to be moving out of the area by late afternoon, but there is a slight chance for a few spotty pockets behind the main line.
  • Temperatures are expected to return to the mid-50s on Monday.

