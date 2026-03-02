FORECAST: Much chillier with rain confined to northern counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Quite a difference today with much cooler temps rolling in behind a cold front that moved through last night.

Temps struggle to stay in the 50s this afternoon thanks to more clouds and breezy northeast winds.

Any rain chance today is mainly confined to far northern areas in the mountains and foothills.

Little to no chance for rain in the metro.

The cooler weather hangs on through tomorrow as we slowly clear up, temps near 60 degrees.

Dramatically warmer weather then returns for the remainder of the week with highs near 80 degrees!



