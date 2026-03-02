FORECAST: Much chillier with rain confined to northern counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Quite a difference today with much cooler temps rolling in behind a cold front that moved through last night.
- Temps struggle to stay in the 50s this afternoon thanks to more clouds and breezy northeast winds.
- Any rain chance today is mainly confined to far northern areas in the mountains and foothills.
- Little to no chance for rain in the metro.
- The cooler weather hangs on through tomorrow as we slowly clear up, temps near 60 degrees.
- Dramatically warmer weather then returns for the remainder of the week with highs near 80 degrees!
