FORECAST: Near record-breaking heat expected with highs in the lower 80s

FORECAST:
- Very warm again this morning and we’ll be near records this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
- Little to no chance for rain areawide (only the mountains hold a shot late day.)
- The weekend still looks quite warm near 80 degrees but as extra moisture starts to stream into the area, a few isolated downpours start to pop up.
- The mountains again see the best chance for rain all weekend but a few more may make it into the metro by Sunday.
- This warm and sort of muggy weather pattern remains well into next week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
