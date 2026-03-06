FORECAST: Near record-breaking heat expected with highs in the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Very warm again this morning and we’ll be near records this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Little to no chance for rain areawide (only the mountains hold a shot late day.)

The weekend still looks quite warm near 80 degrees but as extra moisture starts to stream into the area, a few isolated downpours start to pop up.

The mountains again see the best chance for rain all weekend but a few more may make it into the metro by Sunday.

This warm and sort of muggy weather pattern remains well into next week.

