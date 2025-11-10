Forecasts

FORECAST: Near-record cold hits Charlotte tonight with sub-freezing temperatures expected

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A weather alert is in place for sub-freezing temperatures in Charlotte later tonight.
  • We will likely start tomorrow morning with near-record low temperatures in the mid-20s.
  • Meanwhile, the mountains will deal with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.
  • We will have plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will still remain difficult to warm up much past 50 degrees.

