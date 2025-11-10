FORECAST: Near-record cold hits Charlotte tonight with sub-freezing temperatures expected

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A weather alert is in place for sub-freezing temperatures in Charlotte later tonight.
- We will likely start tomorrow morning with near-record low temperatures in the mid-20s.
- Meanwhile, the mountains will deal with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.
- We will have plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will still remain difficult to warm up much past 50 degrees.
