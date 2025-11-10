FORECAST: Near-record cold hits Charlotte tonight with sub-freezing temperatures expected

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A weather alert is in place for sub-freezing temperatures in Charlotte later tonight.

We will likely start tomorrow morning with near-record low temperatures in the mid-20s.

Meanwhile, the mountains will deal with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

We will have plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will still remain difficult to warm up much past 50 degrees.

