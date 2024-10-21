FORECAST: Nice, dry week ahead with warm afternoons

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our perfect weather streak rolls on this week! We’ll see nice, comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine each day.

Morning temperatures will be slightly warmer -- still jacket-worthy, but only around 50 to start each day.

Wednesday’s highs will be close to 80.

The weekend will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures appear to stay right around, if not above average for the following work week.

We don’t expect to see any significant rainfall within the next 7 to 10 days.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: An inside look into the base camp for recovery crews after Hurricane Helene)

An inside look into the base camp for recovery crews after Hurricane Helene





©2024 Cox Media Group