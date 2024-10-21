Forecasts

FORECAST: Nice, dry week ahead with warm afternoons

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Our perfect weather streak rolls on this week! We’ll see nice, comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine each day.
  • Morning temperatures will be slightly warmer -- still jacket-worthy, but only around 50 to start each day.
  • Wednesday’s highs will be close to 80.
  • The weekend will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
  • Temperatures appear to stay right around, if not above average for the following work week.
  • We don’t expect to see any significant rainfall within the next 7 to 10 days.

