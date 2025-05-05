Forecasts

FORECAST: Outstanding weather expected throughout the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are tracking some outstanding weather in the Charlotte area for the next couple of days.
  • Humidity will be mostly absent, and that will make it cool in the mornings in the 50s and very comfortable in the upper 70s during the afternoon.
  • A few showers may graze our western counties on Wednesday, but a slightly better chance of rain will wait until Thursday night.
  • All indications are that this weekend will be magnificent.

