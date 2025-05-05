FORECAST: Outstanding weather expected throughout the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking some outstanding weather in the Charlotte area for the next couple of days.

Humidity will be mostly absent, and that will make it cool in the mornings in the 50s and very comfortable in the upper 70s during the afternoon.

A few showers may graze our western counties on Wednesday, but a slightly better chance of rain will wait until Thursday night.

All indications are that this weekend will be magnificent.

