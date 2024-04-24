Forecasts

FORECAST: Overcast skies make brief appearance before sunny skies return

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Clouds made a brief return on Wednesday so there is a small chance of showers.
  • Overcast skies will clear up followed by magnificent weather on Thursday, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.
  • Highs will be in the 70s through Saturday. Temperatures could get up to 80 degrees on Sunday.
  • Don’t expect many chances of rain for the rest of April.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

