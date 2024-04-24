FORECAST: Overcast skies make brief appearance before sunny skies return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds made a brief return on Wednesday so there is a small chance of showers.

Overcast skies will clear up followed by magnificent weather on Thursday, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

Highs will be in the 70s through Saturday. Temperatures could get up to 80 degrees on Sunday.

Don’t expect many chances of rain for the rest of April.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group