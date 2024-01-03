FORECAST: Overcast skies not budging through the night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are here to stay for the day, meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.

There could be some overnight showers.

Thursday will be brighter as skies clear up with highs, once again, near 50 in Charlotte.

Friday will be clear but that will not last as we await a major rainmaker on Saturday.

