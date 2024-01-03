FORECAST: Overcast skies not budging through the night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Clouds are here to stay for the day, meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.
- There could be some overnight showers.
- Thursday will be brighter as skies clear up with highs, once again, near 50 in Charlotte.
- Friday will be clear but that will not last as we await a major rainmaker on Saturday.
