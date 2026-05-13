Forecasts

FORECAST: Pleasant weather through Friday before heat surges this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Pleasant spring weather will stick around a little longer before summer‑style heat moves in for the weekend.
  • A few isolated storms may pop up this evening, but most areas will stay dry.
  • Sunshine and comfortable conditions continue through Friday, with highs holding in the 70s and low humidity making it feel even nicer.
  • By the weekend, a surge of heat builds over the Carolinas.
  • Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, and that hotter pattern will continue through the first half of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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