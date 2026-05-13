FORECAST: Pleasant weather through Friday before heat surges this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Pleasant spring weather will stick around a little longer before summer‑style heat moves in for the weekend.

A few isolated storms may pop up this evening, but most areas will stay dry.

Sunshine and comfortable conditions continue through Friday, with highs holding in the 70s and low humidity making it feel even nicer.

By the weekend, a surge of heat builds over the Carolinas.

Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, and that hotter pattern will continue through the first half of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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