FORECAST: Pleasant weather through Friday before heat surges this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Pleasant spring weather will stick around a little longer before summer‑style heat moves in for the weekend.
- A few isolated storms may pop up this evening, but most areas will stay dry.
- Sunshine and comfortable conditions continue through Friday, with highs holding in the 70s and low humidity making it feel even nicer.
- By the weekend, a surge of heat builds over the Carolinas.
- Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, and that hotter pattern will continue through the first half of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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