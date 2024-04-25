Forecasts

FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We get back to full sunshine today, with temperatures running near average in the mid to upper 70s.
  • A minor setback comes in on Friday with a wind shift to the east. This brings in more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, just near 70 degrees.
  • Showers will be in the mountains tomorrow, and a few may move into the metro from time to time.
  • It’s not going to be much rain, though. We will then dry out for the weekend and warm back up to near 80 degrees.
  • A bigger, warmer trend is coming next week, with some mid- to upper-80s possible by midweek.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

