FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s

FORECAST:

We get back to full sunshine today, with temperatures running near average in the mid to upper 70s.

A minor setback comes in on Friday with a wind shift to the east. This brings in more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, just near 70 degrees.

Showers will be in the mountains tomorrow, and a few may move into the metro from time to time.

It’s not going to be much rain, though. We will then dry out for the weekend and warm back up to near 80 degrees.

A bigger, warmer trend is coming next week, with some mid- to upper-80s possible by midweek.

