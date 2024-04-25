FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We get back to full sunshine today, with temperatures running near average in the mid to upper 70s.
- A minor setback comes in on Friday with a wind shift to the east. This brings in more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, just near 70 degrees.
- Showers will be in the mountains tomorrow, and a few may move into the metro from time to time.
- It’s not going to be much rain, though. We will then dry out for the weekend and warm back up to near 80 degrees.
- A bigger, warmer trend is coming next week, with some mid- to upper-80s possible by midweek.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group